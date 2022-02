NICE backs Orchard rare disease drug after further cut to $3.9M list price

In one of its familiar U-turns, the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended NHS England should fund a rare disease gene therapy from Orchard Therapeutics plc, considered to be the world’s most expensive drug. The list price for Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel) in England and Wales is £2,875,000 (US$3.9 million), making it the most expensive drug that NICE has ever evaluated.