Researchers are testing a new generation of implantable nanodevices used in myocardial infarction

PARIS – An interdisciplinary academic research consortium in Italy has devised and tested nanowires that restore physiological cell-to-cell conductance. This research team, led by the Experimental and Applied Medical Technology Lab (Tecmed Lab) at the Department of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Parma, Italy, has just published the results of multiple local in situ injections of nanowires into left ventricular infarct regions in Nature Communications.