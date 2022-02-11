BioWorld - Friday, February 11, 2022
Potential filings ahead for Redhill’s opaganib in severe COVID-19

Feb. 11, 2022
By Jennifer Boggs
Redhill Biopharma Inc. continues pushing ahead with efforts to add to the limited arsenal of therapies for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 infections, with the latest data, based on prespecified analyses from a phase II/III study showing its SK2 inhibitor, opaganib, significantly reduced mortality when given on top of standard-of-care (SOC) Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.) and corticosteroids. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said potential emergency use and marketing applications are planned in the first half of this year.
