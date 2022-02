Med-tech innovations included in The Royal Academy of Engineering’s LIF Global 2022 program

The Royal Academy of Engineering in the U.K. has revealed a new batch of 70 entrepreneurs, including some developers of med-tech solutions, for its Leaders in Innovation Fellowships Global (LIF Global) program. This comes just two months after the LIF Advance edition of the initiative, which had 15 chosen. The selected entrepreneurs will receive equity-free support over the next six months from the training and mentorship program.