US House passes COMPETES Act, but reconciliation with Senate version awaits

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the COMPETES Act of 2022 in a narrow Feb. 4 vote that may help restore U.S. manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and the semiconductors that are critical for medical devices. However, the House bill also includes unrelated provisions such as a section dealing with health insurance costs, just one of several elements that are not seen in a similar Senate bill and which foreshadow a drag-inducing showdown between the two bills.