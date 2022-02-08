Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed fourth-quarter earnings along with top-line results from the 263-subject phase III study with Xpovio (selinexor). The trial was designed to test the oral drug’s efficacy and safety as front-line maintenance therapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Called Siendo, the experiment met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival compared to placebo. A selective inhibitor of nuclear export XPO1 antagonist, Xpovio first gained FDA approval for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in July 2019. Shares (NASDAQ:KPTI) were trading midday at $7.71, down $2.53, or 24%.

ODAC to ponder fitness of trial data solely from China

A meeting Thursday of the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) is about far more than one drug application, as the single question the agency is putting to the committee is whether data from a trial in one foreign country are sufficient to support approval in the U.S. It’s a question the agency said it’s facing more and more as it is seeing “an increasing number of oncology development programs based solely or predominantly on clinical data from China.” In this instance, the drug is Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd.’s sintilimab, proposed in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer. The FDA’s briefing document for the adcom noted that there are more than 25 such applications in various drug development phases that are either under review at the agency or that are planned for submission.

Congruence raises a $50M series A to develop rare disease therapies

Congruence Therapeutics Inc. has closed on a $50 million series A financing to design small molecules to treat rare diseases with protein misfolding. Montreal-based Congruence uses structural bioinformatics, computational chemistry and machine learning in its in silico platform. The company was founded in 2021 by CEO Clarissa Desjardins, who is a founder and former CEO of Montreal’s Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., which develops rare pediatric bone disease therapies. The company was bought by Ipsen SA for $1.04 billion in January 2020. The Congruence financing was led by Amplitude Ventures and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Other participants included Lumira Ventures, Investissement Quebec, Orbimed Advisors and Driehaus Capital Management.

Witnesses argue for ARPA-H as independent agency, but duplication a nagging concern

Witnesses at a Feb. 8 hearing in the U.S. Congress emphasized that the proposed Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H) must be an independent agency in order to avoid a crippling case of bureaucratic torpor. However, several members of Congress and one of the witnesses made the case that ARPA-H would increase duplicative taxpayer spending without providing a commensurate increase in productive research in the life sciences, signaling that establishment of this new DARPA-like agency is anything but guaranteed.

Xanadu Bio licenses Yale delivery tech for intranasal SARS CoV-2 vaccine booster

Xanadu Bio, a startup developing an intranasal SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine booster intended to induce local mucosal immunity to prevent infection and transmission, has secured an exclusive license from Yale University for a polymeric nanoparticle delivery platform to support the project. The delivery tech could potentially have future applications for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and even cystic fibrosis. Plans for a near-term trial of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster are underway, CEO Bruce Turner told BioWorld.

