Second Sight acquires Nano Precision in all-stock deal

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has struck a deal to acquire Nano Precision Medical Inc. (NPM) in an all-stock transaction. NPM will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Second Sight, and the combined company will focus on the development of drug and device medical implants. The deal comes less than a year after Second Sight’s proposed acquisition of French company Pixium Vision LLC fell through in controversial fashion. The company will issue approximately 134 million shares of its common stock to acquire full ownership of NPM and shareholders will acquire approximately 23% equity of the combined company