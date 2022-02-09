US lawmakers send Becerra marchin’ orders

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is getting more pressure to take the unprecedented step of marching in on the patent rights protecting Astellas Pharma Inc.’s prostate cancer drug, Xtandi (enzalutamide), because of its U.S. price. Referencing the provision under the Bayh-Dole Act that allows federal agencies to march in on licensed patents stemming from federally funded research when the products are not available to the public on “reasonable terms,” a dozen Democratic congressional members wrote to Becerra Feb. 8 urging him to move forward on the Xtandi patents.