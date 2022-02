DME a difficult benefit category for Medicare coverage of digital health products

Developers of apps for digital health have struggled to obtain Medicare coverage in the U.S. for their products, an impasse that seems unlikely to resolve anytime soon. Jason Bennett of CMS said on a Feb. 9 webinar that while the durable medical equipment (DME) benefit category seems like a natural fit for digital health products, there are some statutory and definitional roadblocks, including that digital health products might not be durable enough to qualify.