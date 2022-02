FDA cites risk of accidental strangulation by enteral feeding set tubes

The FDA has issued a safety notification regarding the tubes used in enteral feeding sets, which can lead to inadvertent strangulation of infants and toddlers. The agency said it has received two reports of deaths of toddlers due to strangulation in 2021, but at this time is only recommending that caregivers exercise special caution in ensuring that tubes not be left where strangulation is a possibility.