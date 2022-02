Bioventrix acquires Materacor, expands heart failure therapies

Bioventrix Inc. acquired Materacor Inc., the developer of a heart failure therapy that uses an injectable alginate-based hydrogel and a minimally invasive endocardial delivery system to restructure the left ventricle and reverse or stop the progression of ischemic or non-ischemic congestive heart failure with reduced ejection faction (HFrEF). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.