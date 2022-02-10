Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd. and Eli Lilly and Co.’s push to get sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, approved in the U.S. as a less expensive treatment for nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer based solely on a clinical trial conducted in China is bumping up against the U.S. FDA’s deepening commitment to greater diversity in clinical trials. “Our U.S. commercial plan for sintilimab, should it be approved, is to provide a significant and transparent [wholesale acquisition cost] price discount that will be in line with some of the deeper discounts we’ve seen for biosimilars relative to their branded comparators, an approximate 40% discount,” Lilly said ahead of today’s meeting of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. That strategy could be undone if the FDA insists that the companies conduct, pre-approval, a more diverse head-to-head trial with a checkpoint inhibitor already approved in the space. Such a trial would face significant feasibility challenges, as it likely would require enrolling more than 2,000 patients and take more than seven years, David Ferry, Lilly’s vice president of oncology medical strategy, told the committee.

Arkuda raises $64M series B to advance lead neurodegeneration program

Arkuda Therapeutics Inc., a Watertown, Mass.-based company targeting lysosomal dysfunction to address neurodegeneration, has completed a $64 million series B financing co-led by Cormorant Asset Management and Pivotal Bioventure Partners. The funds will help advance its lead program, a small molecule for frontotemporal dementia in people with an autosomal dominant mutation in the GRN gene, which codes for progranulin. The protein plays an important role in lysosomal function and innate immunity in the brain. Arkuda's $44 million series A financing closed in November 2019, led by Atlas Venture, its co-creator, and Pfizer Ventures.

Curevo raises a $60M series A to tackle a blockbuster

Curevo Vaccine Inc. closed on a $60 million series A financing designed to take the company through releasing top-line data for its phase IIb study of CRV-101 for treating shingles in older adults. That planned study will compare CRV-101’s immunogenicity and safety profile to Shingrix, the shingles blockbuster from Glaxosmithkline plc. The Seattle-based company’s adjuvanted subunit vaccine is also being developed to protect against chickenpox in immunocompromised children. The financing was led by RA Capital Management and Adjuvant Capital. Additional investors included Janus Henderson Investors, EN Investment and founding investor GC Pharma, of Yongin-si, South Korea.

Drug Developers shares collapse in early 2022

Stocks that make up BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) have tumbled by more than 17% since the start of the year, with only five of the 30 component companies showing a rise in share price. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also are down by 12.2% and 2.41%, respectively, indicating the biotech industry, which has experienced huge stock surges during the past two years, is now struggling, dropping more sharply than the broader markets.

Aicuris licenses in BK virus therapy from Leiden University spin-off Hybridize Therapeutics

Infectious disease specialist Aicuris Anti-infective Cures AG has signed a worldwide license agreement worth up to €100 million (US$114 million) with Netherlands-based Hybridize Therapeutics for a potential therapy to prevent BK virus (BKV) infections in immunocompromised patients. Aicuris will gain exclusive rights to develop and market Hybridize’s BKV program, with focus on the treatment of BK virus-mediated nephropathy in renal transplant patients. Hybridize will receive an up-front payment and further milestone payments of up to €100 million in total based on successful achievement of development, regulatory and commercial goals.

Newco news: Antiviral Altesa gets underway with Emory tie-up

Altesa Biosciences Inc. launched operations to develop and commercialize new anti-viral drugs against common respiratory bugs such rhinovirus and parainfluenza, as well as vector-borne threats such as Dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika and Powassan. The College Park, Ga.-based firm has signed a collaboration with Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE), formed by Atlanta’s Emory University to develop drug candidates for viral diseases of global concern. Partially owned by Emory and DRIVE, Altesa has established a relationship with the latter to license up to six of its lead molecules against RNA viruses. Terms were not disclosed.

China grants Cstone first IDH1 inhibitor approval to treat acute myeloid leukemia

Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has received the green light from China’s NMPA for orally administered Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets). The drug is approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 mutation. The IDH1 inhibitor was developed by Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., which granted Cstone exclusive rights to develop and commercial Tibsovo in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan in a $12 million deal in June 2018.

Herceptin pricing in South African crosshairs

South Africa’s Competition Commission sent a warning this week to the biopharma industry when it announced that it is prosecuting Roche Holding AG for what it called excessive pricing of the company’s breast cancer drug, Herceptin, which is also marketed as Herclon in South Africa. In referring Roche to the Competition Tribunal, the commission asked for the maximum penalty, alleging that the Basel, Switzerland-based company’s pricing of Herceptin (trastuzumab) “constitutes a violation of basic human rights including the right of access to health care enshrined in the Bill of Rights, as it denies access to life-saving medicine for women living with breast cancer.”

Stakeholders prod US FDA to include drugs in scope of device software functions guidance

The U.S. FDA’s November 2021 draft guidance for contents of premarket submission for device software functions may be a desperately needed update for a legacy 2005 guidance, but stakeholders see one glaring omission from the draft. Both the Advanced Medical Technology Association and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America see a need to include the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in the mix because a combination product with software may include a drug regulated by CDER.

Also in the news

Aeglea, Affimed, Akeso, Akso, Apex, Ardelyx, Armata, Bayer, Biovaxys, Curevac, Cyteir, Denali, Diurnal, Dompé, Generium, Glaxosmithkline, Healis, Hoth, Huadong Medicine, Linkinvax, Mediwound, Merck, Mica, Nanobiotix, Opiant, Phathom, Quris, Regenxbio, Sanofi, Scynexis, Second Genome, Selexis, Statera, Sumitomo Dainippon, Sumitovant, Teva, Theragnostics, Vera, Vicore, Vir, Virpax