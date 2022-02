Arkuda raises $64M series B to advance lead neurodegeneration program

Arkuda Therapeutics Inc., a company targeting lysosomal dysfunction to address neurodegeneration, has completed a $64 million series B financing co-led by Cormorant Asset Management and Pivotal Bioventure Partners. The funds will help advance its lead program, a small-molecule progranulin enhancer for frontotemporal dementia in people with an autosomal dominant mutation in the GRN gene, which codes for the protein.