Newco news

Hard DRIVE for virus fixes: Altesa, Emory take on global threats

Altesa Biosciences Inc. CEO Brett Giroir called the firm’s scientific co-founders George Painter and Dennis Liotta “the most important developers of drugs against viruses on the planet, and probably in history.” Giroir’s remarks came as the College Park, Ga.-based firm launched to develop and commercialize new antiviral drugs against common respiratory bugs such rhinovirus and parainfluenza, as well as vector-borne threats such as Dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika and Powassan.