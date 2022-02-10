BioWorld - Thursday, February 10, 2022
Resilience secures $46M series A funding for its remote breast cancer monitoring application

Feb. 10, 2022
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
PARIS – Resilience SAS raised $46 million in a series A round to ramp up European distribution of its mobile application intended for remote monitoring of breast cancer patients, in partnership with the Gustave Roussy Center in Villejuif, France. This funding round was led by two Parisian venture capital funds specializing in digital health – Cathay Innovation SAS and Singular Capital Partners SAS – along with Dutch-based Exor Seeds NV, German-based Picus Capital GmbH and Seaya Capital Gestion, SGEIC, SA, from Spain.
