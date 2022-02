OIG says National Cancer Institute needs to shore up oversight of research grants

The grantmaking process at the U.S. National Institutes of Health has been under scrutiny for several years for several reasons, and a new report by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) indicates that the NIH’s National Cancer Institute (NCI) has generally administered its grants properly. However, the report also indicates that some grantees were tardy in filing their final reports on grant performance, a problem that NCI has vowed to correct with tighter supervision of those grants.