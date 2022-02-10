Retispec develops noninvasive early Alzheimer’s diagnostic

As attention turns to new drugs that can address the growing burden of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in an aging global population, Retispec Inc. has developed a noninvasive test that may be able to detect early signs of the neurodegenerative disease decades before clinical symptoms appear – and when therapies appear to be most helpful in slowing or reversing Alzheimer’s. By using “off-the-shelf” ophthalmic equipment, the Montreal-based company’s solution enables assessment by optometrists or other eye professionals during a standard eye exam.