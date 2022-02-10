BioWorld - Thursday, February 10, 2022
Retispec develops noninvasive early Alzheimer’s diagnostic

Feb. 10, 2022
By Annette Boyle
As attention turns to new drugs that can address the growing burden of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in an aging global population, Retispec Inc. has developed a noninvasive test that may be able to detect early signs of the neurodegenerative disease decades before clinical symptoms appear – and when therapies appear to be most helpful in slowing or reversing Alzheimer’s. By using “off-the-shelf” ophthalmic equipment, the Montreal-based company’s solution enables assessment by optometrists or other eye professionals during a standard eye exam.
