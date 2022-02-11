Proqr Therapeutics NV stock had lost three-quarters of its value at midday as word got out that its pivotal phase II/III study in treating a tough-to-treat, rare and genetic retinal disease failed to hit its primary endpoint. The study of RNA therapy sepofarsen in treating CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) also failed to hit its secondary endpoints. The randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial’s 36 participants, ages 8 and older, were studied at 14 sites in nine countries. There are about 2,000 people in the Western hemisphere with the mutation that leads to LCA10. The Leiden, the Netherlands, and Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s shares (NASDAQ:PRQR) were down 75% at about $1.40 each.

Gilead's verifies Veklury effective against new virus variants

Use of Gilead Sciences Inc. antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) against new and evolving variants of the virus behind COVID-19 gained a fresh vote of confidence Friday as company researchers published in vitro data demonstrating pan-variant activity supporting continued use of the treatment "regardless of the SARS-CoV-2 variant." Similar efforts at Eli Lilly and Co. affirming the efficacy of its monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, against omicron supported a new purchase order for the investigational medicine. If granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, the U.S. government would buy up to 600,000 doses for as at least $720 million, Lilly said.

Hypertension in the crosshairs with aldosterone synthase target, more

Cincor Pharma Inc.’s IPO at the start of the year underlined hopes for a new way to attack treatment-resistant hypertension and related diseases, as the Boston-based firm touted what one analyst called its “pipeline in a pill,” CIN-107, which selectively targets aldosterone synthase to lower aldosterone levels, in turn knocking down blood pressure. New approaches to hypertension are being investigated in various quarters. In the late-stage works are such therapies as Paris-based Quantum Genomics SA’s firibastat, the first prospect to emerge from the company’s work with brain aminopeptidase A inhibitors. Originally called QGC-001, firibastat is a prodrug that delivers EC33 ((S)-3-amino-4-mercapto-butyl sulfonic acid) in the brain

Billion-dollar deals soar as M&As struggle

An increasing number and rising value of high-money biopharma deals has placed early 2022 above all recent years, even though there are fewer partnerships overall. BioWorld has recorded 180 deals, including licensings, joint ventures and collaborations, valued at $31.04 billion so far in 2022. It is a drop in volume but a rise in value over each of the prior three years. Although deals are coming out strong in 2022, the same cannot be said for mergers and acquisitions. High hopes that they would pick up this year has so far not come to fruition, with only five completed, worth $229.5 million combined, through early February.

Newco news: Ilya Pharma to trial advanced therapy to fix checkpoint inhibitor side effects

In the bad old days of cancer treatment, it was the nasty side effects of chemotherapy that often ended up limiting treatment – and while checkpoint inhibitors have raised the bar in terms of efficacy and safety, they can have dangerous and unpleasant off-target consequences, too. Finding ways to focus the immune system on cancer and limiting any off-target effects will not only make checkpoint inhibitor therapy more tolerable but could also improve survival rates – and Sweden’s Ilya Pharma AB aims to do this with a novel approach combining synthetic biology with cell therapy. The company’s idea is to use lactic acid bacteria as local bioreactors within the body, which can be used to produce therapeutic ingredients close to the site of a wound.

Also in the news

Adial, Aeglea, Alphamab Oncology, Alzecure, Cassava, Curevac, Cyclica, Edigene, Enveric, GSK, Highcape, Iveric, Journey Medical, Kintor, Legend, LSP, M6P, Maze, Metacrine, Novavax, Nurosene, Nykode, Obseva, Orphazyme, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Pfizer, Proqr, Regen, Regeneron, Roche, Spectrum, TC, Theramex, Ucello, Vicore, Virpax, Y-mabs