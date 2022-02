Cincor swim? Pressure’s on, but Street likes aldosterone ‘pipeline in a pill’

Cincor Pharma Inc.’s IPO at the start of the year underlined hopes for a new way to attack treatment-resistant hypertension and related diseases, as the Boston-based firm touted what one analyst called it ‘pipeline in a pill,” CIN-107, which selectively targets aldosterone synthase to lower aldosterone levels, in turn knocking down blood pressure.