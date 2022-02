Abbott initiates pivotal trial for Aveir for leadless dual-chamber pacing

Abbott Laboratories reported the commencement of a pivotal clinical trial for its Aveir pacemaker in a two-device configuration to provide dual-chamber pacing without the need for leads to deliver the charge. This configuration required the development of i2i technology to ensure that the two Aveirs communicated in a manner that ensures consistent pacing, but the 500-enrollee study has a long road ahead of it before the company can finalize the application with the FDA.