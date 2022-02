Paragonix to present data on record-breaking, long-distance donor organ system

Paragonix Technologies Inc. will soon release performance data from sterile, temperature-controlled systems for transporting donor organs to recipient patients, this after a breath-taking transport last year of a donor lung and heart from Alaska to Washington and North Carolina. Paragonix’s organ preservation technology provides thermal protection for donor organs for up to 40 hours, making them ideal for transportation over long distances, said the company.