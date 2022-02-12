Senseonics receives FDA approval for long-lasting Eversense E3 CGM

At long last, the FDA granted premarket approval to Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s fully implantable Eversense E3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), an implantable device that provides accurate glucose readings for six months. The CGM will be available in the U.S. through Senseonics’ commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, starting in the second quarter. In Europe, the previous generation Eversense XL is available today and the company plans to launch the E3 in the third quarter of 2022.