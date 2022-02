Mica Biosystems catapults remote stem cell therapy to trials

Mica Biosystems Ltd. is linking up with U.K. innovation center Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) to accelerate commercialization of its regenerative technology platform. CGT Catapult is supporting the Birmingham, U.K.-based startup as it engages in conversations with the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for clinical trials testing its remote-controlled stem cell therapy platform.