Even as the U.S. Congress continues to kick the can down the road on prescription drug pricing, pressure to finally confront the issue is increasing. But as lawmakers debate price controls via direct Medicare negotiations versus innovation, one factor often gets downplayed – the role biologics are playing in the country’s overall spend on prescription drugs. As of last year, the FDA had approved a total of 190 novel biologic license applications. That’s up from 151 just three years earlier. While some of those biologics have competition from small-molecule drugs or other biologics, only 11, or fewer than 6%, have approved biosimilars that have either launched or are still sidelined awaiting patent expirations.

Multimodal approach, diagnostics key to unlocking precision oncology potential

Despite big wins in the area of precision oncology – such as last year’s accelerated U.S. FDA nod for Amgen Inc.’s Lumakras (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer – industry has barely scratched the surface of its potential. During a session at this year’s BIO CEO & Investor Conference, panelists discussed efforts to expand efficacy and accessibility of precision-based therapy, from rational combination therapy to better – and earlier – use of diagnostics in the space.

Collegium buys Biodelivery Sciences for $604M

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. said it plans to acquire all the outstanding shares of Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for $5.60 each, putting the price tag at about $604 million. At the heart of the deal are Biodelivery Sciences' Belbuca (buprenorphine buccal film), a schedule III opioid, and Elyxyb (celecoxib), an oral migraine treatment. Collegium’s big seller is Nucynta (tapentadol), an opioid painkiller that posted net revenues of $48.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Stoughton, Mass.-based Collegium’s stock (NASDAQ:COLL) rose strongly on the news, with shares trading 12% higher at midday. The reaction was even more enthusiastic at Raleigh, N.C.-based Biodelivery Sciences as the company stock (NASDAQ:BDSI) rose 52%, also at midday.

TYK2 space warming as BMS PDUFA date nears

As investors await the Sept. 10 PDUFA date for deucravacitinib from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) in psoriasis, handicappers continue to weigh the odds of other tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors and debate what a regulatory victory – or defeat – might mean for the space. BMS is trying its prospect in other indications, and a handful of other TYK2 players are pursuing earlier-stage work.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid becomes first COVID-19 oral pill approved in China

China’s NMPA has given conditional approval to Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir). The drug was approved for the treatment of adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 and a high risk of progression to severe disease. This includes the elderly, and people with chronic kidney issues, diabetes, cardiovascular, and chronic lung disease.

T-cell evasion is one pressure shaping SARS-CoV-2 evolution

The overwhelming focus of research into the cellular immune response to SARS-CoV-2 has been investigating the reaction of vaccinated people, in an effort to establish correlates of protection required to fight off infection.

