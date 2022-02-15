More US-approved biologics translates to higher Rx drug spend

Even as the U.S. Congress continues to kick the can down the road on prescription drug pricing, pressure to finally confront the issue is increasing. But as lawmakers debate price controls via direct Medicare negotiations vs. innovation, along with inflationary caps on price increases, one factor often gets downplayed: the role biologics are playing in the country’s overall spend on prescription drugs. While generics account for 90% of the drugs prescribed in the U.S., the other 10% of drugs prescribed account for more than 80% of the annual spending, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines.