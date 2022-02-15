BIO CEO & Investor 2022

Multimodal approach, diagnostics key to unlocking precision oncology potential

Despite big wins in precision oncology – such as last year’s accelerated FDA nod for Amgen Inc.’s Lumakras (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer – industry has barely scratched the surface of the field’s potential. Part of the problem is on the scientific front. Only about a third of patients are currently eligible for targeted therapy, since the majority of patients “do not have a known therapeutic vulnerability for which we have a drug match,” Keith Flaherty, director of clinical research at Massachusetts General Hospital, said during a Feb. 14 session at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference. “And that’s a big problem.”