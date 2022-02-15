Inivata study highlights liquid biopsy potential in HNSCC disease detection

Inivata Ltd. published new data from a prospective clinical study assessing its Radar diagnostic test in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Results from the Liquid Biopsy for Minimal Disease Detection in HNSCC (LIONESS) study suggest the assay demonstrated 100% specificity in patients with no recurrence and 100% sensitivity in patients with clinical recurrence. The personalized assay can track up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a blood sample. Last year the test was granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA.