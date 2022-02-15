BioWorld - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Blue no more: Blue Note adds Conquerfear to tools for cancer patients battling fear and depression

Feb. 14, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Blue Note Therapeutics Inc. took a new approach to expanding its pipeline of prescription digital therapies (PDT) with an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Sydney for Conquerfear, a metacognitive intervention that helps cancer survivors cope with the fear of disease recurrence. Blue Note has developed its PDTs internally to date but hopes to convert Conquerfear’s elements, which are typically delivered face-to-face, into a PDT for the U.S. and Canada. As a digital therapy, the program could potentially reach many more patients.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cancer Neurology/Psychiatric Digital health