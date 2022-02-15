Blue no more: Blue Note adds Conquerfear to tools for cancer patients battling fear and depression

Blue Note Therapeutics Inc. took a new approach to expanding its pipeline of prescription digital therapies (PDT) with an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Sydney for Conquerfear, a metacognitive intervention that helps cancer survivors cope with the fear of disease recurrence. Blue Note has developed its PDTs internally to date but hopes to convert Conquerfear’s elements, which are typically delivered face-to-face, into a PDT for the U.S. and Canada. As a digital therapy, the program could potentially reach many more patients.