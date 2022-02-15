Immunogen Inc. granted Eli Lilly and Co. the exclusive rights to research, develop and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates that are directed toward targets Lilly will select. Waltham, Mass.-based Immunogen will receive $13 million up front from Lilly and is eligible to receive another $32.5 million in exercise fees if Lilly licenses all the targets. Down the road, Immunogen could receive as much as $1.7 billion in exercise fees and milestones payments. Immunogen said it retains the full rights to its camptothecin platform, a class of cancer drugs that target type I topoisomerase, for all targets not covered by the Lilly license.

Kallyope raises $236M for drugs targeting gut-brain axis

Kallyope Inc., a company leveraging connections between the gut microbiome and brain to develop new medicines for diabetes, obesity and other diseases, has raised $236 million in series D financing to support its work. Readouts of early clinical data for its most advanced programs, phase I small molecules for metabolic disease and gut barrier conditions, is on the near horizon, company CEO and President Jay Galeota told BioWorld. Mubadala Investment Co. and The Column Group co-led the financing with participation from all prior investors. The company's last round was a $112 million series C financing.

Senate confirms Califf as FDA commissioner in 50-46 vote

The U.S. Senate narrowly voted 50-46 to confirm Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the FDA, a critical outcome for an agency that has lacked a fully anointed commissioner for a year. Califf faces a number of challenges in the coming year, however, including the agency’s accelerated approval program for prescription drugs, which has added drag to the process of registering him as the new commissioner.

Awaiting MG data, NMD adds €35M to expand neuromuscular disease work

LONDON – Neuromuscular disease specialist NMD Pharma A/S has raised €35 million (US$39.7 million) in a new financing, as it awaits initial data from its first clinical trial, in the treatment of myasthenia gravis. The new money enables NMD to complete that phase IIa study and to launch another trial of the same compound, NMD-670, in spinal muscular atrophy. The Aarhus, Denmark-based company is preparing the IND and aims to treat the first patient before the end of 2022.

US Fed Circuit repeats wakeup call on generic carveouts

The U.S. Federal Circuit’s denial Friday of an en banc rehearing involving Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s skinny label for Glaxosmithkline plc’s (GSK) heart drug, Coreg (carvedilol), is the topic of hallway chatter at this week’s annual conference of the Association for Accessible Medicines. “In my world, this decision is pretty monumental,” David Silverstein, a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, told BioWorld as he took a break from the conference. The 6-3 denial leaves standing last year’s decision by a three-judge panel that upheld GSK's $235 million jury victory after the jury found that Teva and the FDA-approved skinny label for its carvedilol generic actively induced infringement of a GSK patent protecting the carved-out indication.

New Zealand’s Pharmac funds 13 new drugs, widens access to 19

PERTH, Australia – New Zealand’s single payer, Pharmac, funded 13 new medicines and widened access to 19 medicines in 2021 that are expected to benefit about 45,426 New Zealanders, according to the agency’s year in review report. Pharmac manages a fixed budget set by the government and decides which drugs to fund by containing the cost of drugs under a competitive tendering process. It currently subsidizes about 2,300 drugs for 3.77 million New Zealanders listed on the subsidized Pharmaceutical Schedule, which excludes drugs purchased by hospitals. Although the price of drugs has increased, the actual price Pharmac paid for those drugs has decreased, Pharmac said. The agency estimated it would spend NZ$2.78 billion (US$1.84 billion) for drugs in 2021, but it actually spent NZ$1.045 billion.

Nonprofit deal and grant activity focused on pandemic falls by 68%

The number of biopharma deals with nonprofits or government entities has dropped over last year, partly due to fewer COVID-19-related alliances, but the activity in 2022 is still strong in comparison to pre-pandemic years. Through mid-February, 2022 has so far posted 86 bio/nonprofit deals worth $295.5 million and 41 grants valued at $144.24 million. Changing most dramatically over last year is the number of grants and deals focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, falling from 12 grants and 113 deals in 2021 to only 3 grants and 13 deals in 2022.

BioWorld Insider Podcast: Could long COVID be the next public health crisis?

With the study of long COVID-19 continuing to evolve, the BioWorld team is taking a closer look at the condition – a complex syndrome affecting more than 100 million people globally – and what’s being done about it. In this episode, BioWorld Senior Science Editor Anette Breindl and Staff Writer Lee Landenberger, fresh off writing a pair of detailed stories about these issues, join us to talk about how consensus around what long COVID is has emerged.

