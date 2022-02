Kallyope raises $236M for drugs targeting gut-brain axis

Kallyope Inc., a company leveraging connections between the gut microbiome and brain to develop new medicines for diabetes, obesity and other diseases, has raised $236 million in series D financing to support its work. Readouts of early clinical data for its most advanced programs, phase I small molecules for metabolic disease and gut barrier conditions, will start to arrive later this year, company CEO and President Jay Galeota told BioWorld.