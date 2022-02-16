BioWorld - Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Califf 2.0

Senate confirms Califf for a second stint as FDA commissioner in 50-46 vote

Feb. 15, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Senate narrowly voted 50-46 to confirm Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the FDA, a critical outcome for an agency that has lacked a fully anointed commissioner for a year. Califf, who was previously FDA commissioner under President Barack Obama from February 2016 to January 2017, faces several challenges in the coming year, however, including the agency’s accelerated approval program for prescription drugs, which has added drag to the process of registering him as the new commissioner.
