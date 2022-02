Pfizer’s Paxlovid becomes first COVID-19 oral pill approved in China

China’s NMPA has given conditional approval to Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir). The drug was approved for the treatment of adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 and a high risk of progression to severe disease. This includes the elderly, and people with chronic kidney issues, diabetes, cardiovascular, and chronic lung disease.