BioWorld - Wednesday, February 16, 2022
China launches strict IP regulations to improve patent quality

Feb. 15, 2022
By Doris Yu
No Comments
The Chinese government has launched a series of regulations regarding intellectual property (IP) to improve the quality of patent applications. “These new IP rules reflect the Chinese government's continuous effort in fighting the long-existing and more severe ‘abnormal patent filing activities’ and ensuring the quality of patent applications with practical restriction measures,” Binxin Li, an IP partner in Fenxun Partners, Baker McKenzie's joint operation platform partner in China, told BioWorld.
