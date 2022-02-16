LONDON – Curve Therapeutics Ltd. has gone straight from £4.5 million (US$6.1 million) in startup funding to signing a $1.7 billion drug discovery agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The deal will see Curve apply its mammalian cell discovery technology to five oncology and neuroscience targets nominated by Merck.

Califf not a ‘flashy pick’ for US FDA, but is a positive for agency’s approach to regulatory science

The selection of Robert Califf to run the U.S. FDA might seem like a safe move on the part of the White House, but some believe his prior experience at the FDA does not necessarily suggest an acceptance of the regulatory status quo. Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, told BioWorld that while Califf is “not a flashy pick,” Califf possesses a very keen understanding of the need to modernize the FDA’s practice of regulatory science, which should be a welcome bit of news for makers of drugs and devices.

$105M series B backs Third Harmonic’s KIT inhibitor drive

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. closed a series B financing that brings the total capital raised so far to $155 million. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is developing THB-001, described as a first-in-class, highly selective, oral KIT inhibitor for treatment of severe allergy and inflammation. Atlas Venture founded and seeded the firm in 2019 and co-led the $50 million series A with Orbimed, with participation from BVF Partners. Atlas and Orbimed also chipped into the $105 million series B round, led by new investor General Atlantic and co-led by existing backer BVF Partners.

Sage’s phase III in depression hits primary endpoint, yet stock drops

A phase III study of Sage Therapeutics Inc.'s zuranolone in major depressive disorder hit not only its primary endpoint but also its key secondary endpoint. Results showed reductions in depressive symptoms at day 3, the first measured timepoint. Participants received 50-mg doses of the Biogen Inc.-partnered treatment along with an open-label standard of care antidepressant. The results showed zuranolone, an oral neuroactive steroid GABA-A receptor positive allosteric modulator, was generally well-tolerated and produced no new safety signals. Yet, despite hitting the endpoints, shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Sage (NASDAQ:SAGE) fell 17% at midday. Analysts mentioned zuranolone’s drop in strength at day 15 as a reason for the weakness.

Star spinout Electra’s work with SIRP garners $84M series B

Electra Therapeutics Inc. scored an $84 million series B financing and disclosed its antibody therapies that target signal regulatory proteins (SIRP), a family of cell surface receptors on various immune cell types. The South San Francisco-based firm aims to take SIRP research beyond cancer. Its lead candidate, ELA-026, is undergoing a phase I study in secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening inflammatory disease. Electra was previously backed by parent company Star Therapeutics Inc.

Splicebio raises record series A to tackle AAV packing problem

LONDON – In the largest-ever series A for a Spanish biotech, Splicebio S.L. has raised €50 million (US$56.9 million) to apply its protein splicing technology to the delivery of large genes that do not fit into existing vectors. The company claims its approach will overcome the capacity constraints of adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs), by splitting genes into parcels and reconstituting the proteins they express in vivo.

USTR: China falling short of WTO’s market-oriented principles

Over the past few years, China has been quick to make promises to improve its regulatory and patent schemes for biopharmaceuticals and medical devices in keeping with its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments, but it’s been slow in keeping those promises – at least in the eyes of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). “China has not moved to embrace the market-oriented principles on which the WTO and its rules are based, despite the representations that it made when it joined 20 years ago,” USTR Katherine Tai said today as her office released its annual report to Congress on China’s WTO compliance.

BioWorld Insider Podcast: Could long COVID be the next public health crisis?

With the study of long COVID-19 continuing to evolve, the BioWorld team is taking a closer look at the condition – a complex syndrome affecting more than 100 million people globally – and what’s being done about it. In this episode, BioWorld Senior Science Editor Anette Breindl and Staff Writer Lee Landenberger, fresh off writing a pair of detailed stories about these issues, join us to talk about how consensus around what long COVID is has emerged.

