BIO CEO & Investor 2022

Slower year ahead, but capital, financing options remain in wake of record 2021 deals

After two years of record venture capital financing, which peaked during the first quarter of 2021 with a whopping $38.27 billion raised, investments in biopharma have started to drop off, and industry watchers are expecting a slower deal pace ahead. The same is expected for the IPO market, which saw a record 134 companies go public in 2021. Those trends, combined with big pharma’s hefty cash balances, could mean an M&A surge in 2022, though the availability of special purpose acquisition companies could continue to offer private firms an attractive alternative to a buyout.