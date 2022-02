CROI 2022

Still no HIV vaccine, but optimism fueled by ‘amazing’ science, ‘astounding’ technology

Barely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there are five approved vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 available in the U.S. Forty years into the HIV pandemic, there are none. That contrast was repeatedly made by speakers at the 2022 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).