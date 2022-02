Companion raises $55M series A funding to develop its noninvasive spine implants

PARIS – Companion Spine SAS has raised $55 million to help develop its noninvasive diagnostic and interventional implant solutions for the treatment of degenerative disc disease and lumbar spinal stenosis. This series A round was led by Viscogliosi Brothers LLC, a New York-based investment company specializing in financing disruptive technology in spine treatment. Medtronic plc, of Dublin, also jointly invested in Companion for this funding round.