Collplant taps Cellink to explore regenerative breast implant production

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. has signed a collaboration agreement with 3D bioprinting company Cellink AB for future commercial production of regenerative breast implants. Rehovot, Israel-based Collplant has developed prototypes of 3D bioprinted implants and is evaluating them in preclinical studies. The regenerative implants are designed to degrade over time and be replaced by new, naturally grown breast tissue. The technology aims to overcome the challenges of existing breast procedures that use silicone implants or autologous fat tissue transfer.