BioWorld - Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Califf not a ‘flashy pick’ for FDA, but is a positive for agency’s approach to regulatory science

Feb. 16, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The selection of Robert Califf to run the U.S. FDA might seem like a safe move on the part of the White House, but some believe his prior experience at the FDA does not necessarily suggest an acceptance of the regulatory status quo. Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, told BioWorld that while Califf is “not a flashy pick,” Califf possesses a very keen understanding of the need to modernize the FDA’s practice of regulatory science, which should be a welcome bit of news for makers of drugs and devices.
