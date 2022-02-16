To Wall Street’s surprise, Masimo acquires Sound United for $1B+

In a move that stunned and dismayed analysts and investors, Masimo Corp. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Sound United LLC Tuesday evening for $1.025 billion. Masimo’s stock (NASDAQ:MASI) plunged on the news of its intended purchase of the high-performance consumer audio products company, plummeting 39% from $228.84 at Tuesday’s close to $139.60 at Wednesday’s opening bell. Volatility led the Nasdaq to suspend trading in the stock for four minutes before 10 am. The stock recovered slightly during the day to close Wednesday at $147.00.