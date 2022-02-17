Remix Therapeutics Inc., a company developing small molecules to reprogram RNA processing, stands to earn upward of $1 billion through a new strategic collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. A Cambridge, Mass.-based startup, Remix last year patented new RNA splicing modulators. It will receive an initial payment of $45 million for research funding and may also receive preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments, plus royalties. Janssen gains exclusive rights to three targets with applications in immunology and oncology.

Marker’s phase II data and pipeline expansion prompt market wobble

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s update from the safety lead-in stage of its phase II study of MT-401 in treating post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia saw response in one of the six participants. The results from the study of the multitumor-associated antigen-specific T-cell product saw firms such as Oppenheimer cut its target price for Marker to $5 from $8 and Piper Sandler to cut its target price from $5.50 to $4. The Houston-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:MRKR) was knocked backward also as shares were trading 24% downward at midday. Along with the study results, Marker said its new T-cell manufacturing process will increase the product’s potency as the company expands its pipeline into pancreatic cancer and lymphoma therapies.

Newco news: Bluesphere emerges from stealth with search and capture TCR platform

Before taking on the role of CEO at Bluesphere Bio Inc., David Apelian would have said the most exciting work he’d done in immuno-oncology had been at Globeimmune Inc., where he’d served as chief medical officer for more than a decade, working in the field of cancer immunotherapy “back when no one believed the immune system would be something we could leverage against cancer.” The company’s lead program, TCX-101, targets miHA HA-1 and is in development for high-risk leukemia.

Modra eyes pivotal trial of docetaxel pill after supportive findings in prostate cancer

Modra Pharmaceuticals BV is planning to move its oral formulation of docetaxel into a pivotal trial, hoping to offer advanced prostate cancer patients a safer treatment option than intravenous chemotherapy. The Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based company has just announced phase IIb results in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer from ModraDoc-006/r, a tablet containing docetaxel and co-administered with ritonavir to enhance bioavailability. There have been several attempts to make oral versions of docetaxel before, but all have failed because of toxicity issues.

Collins temporarily assigned new scientific role in US government

As the Biden administration continues to play musical chairs with key U.S. federal health leadership positions, its latest move is naming Frances Collins to serve as science adviser to the president and co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The administration also named Alondra Nelson as the acting director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). The two will serve in the positions left vacant by last week’s resignation of Eric Lander until a permanent director/adviser is nominated and confirmed. “These appointments will allow OSTP and the president’s science and technology agenda to move seamlessly forward under proven leadership,” the administration said.

Court: US HHS violated APA in battle over 340B drug discounts

Drug companies won another round in their battle with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over which contract pharmacies must be given the steep discounts dictated under the 340B drug pricing program aimed at helping public clinics and hospitals that provide charity care. Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware vacated the violation letter an HHS agency sent to Astrazeneca plc last year that ordered it to provide the discount to all contract pharmacies or face hefty penalties. The letter, which was similar to ones sent to other drug companies, doesn’t comply with the U.S. Administrative Procedures Act (APA), the court said.

India’s medical device industry gets mixed messages from authorities

India’s health care industry stakeholders have been left scratching their head as authorities, who have championed self-reliance and increased supplies, have provided mixed signals in recent notices.

BioWorld Insider Podcast: Could long COVID be the next public health crisis?

With the study of long COVID-19 continuing to evolve, the BioWorld team is taking a closer look at the condition – a complex syndrome affecting more than 100 million people globally – and what’s being done about it. In this episode, BioWorld Senior Science Editor Anette Breindl and Staff Writer Lee Landenberger, fresh off writing a pair of detailed stories about these issues, join us to talk about how consensus around what long COVID is has emerged.

