Modra eyes pivotal trial of docetaxel pill after supportive findings in prostate cancer
Feb. 17, 2022
Modra Pharmaceuticals BV is planning to move its oral formulation of docetaxel into a pivotal trial, hoping to offer advanced prostate cancer patients a safer treatment option than intravenous chemotherapy. The Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based company has just announced phase IIb results in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer from ModraDoc-006/r, a tablet containing docetaxel and co-administered with ritonavir to enhance bioavailability.