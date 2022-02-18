BioWorld - Friday, February 18, 2022
ASCO GU 2022

Modra eyes pivotal trial of docetaxel pill after supportive findings in prostate cancer

Feb. 17, 2022
No Comments
Modra Pharmaceuticals BV is planning to move its oral formulation of docetaxel into a pivotal trial, hoping to offer advanced prostate cancer patients a safer treatment option than intravenous chemotherapy. The Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based company has just announced phase IIb results in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer from ModraDoc-006/r, a tablet containing docetaxel and co-administered with ritonavir to enhance bioavailability.
