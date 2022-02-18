BioWorld - Friday, February 18, 2022
Remix RNA modulators draw $45M backing from Janssen for immunology, oncology targets

Feb. 17, 2022
By Michael Fitzhugh
Remix Therapeutics Inc., a company developing small molecules to manipulate RNA processing, stands to earn upward of $1 billion through a new strategic collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. A Cambridge, Mass.-based startup, Remix last year patented new RNA splicing modulators. It will receive an initial payment of $45 million for research funding plus potential preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments, and royalties. Janssen gains exclusive rights to three targets with applications in immunology and oncology.
