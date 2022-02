Marker’s phase II data and pipeline expansion prompt market wobble

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s update from the safety lead-in stage of its phase II study of MT-401 in treating post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia saw response in one of the six participants. The results from the study of the multitumor-associated antigen-specific T-cell product also known as zelenoleucel saw firms such as Oppenheimer cut its target price for Marker to $5 from $8 and Piper Sandler to cut its target price from $5.50 to $4.