Neo Medical lands $20.6M for spinal surgery solutions

Swiss spinal surgery company Neo Medical SA has closed a $20.6 million financing round led by Swisscom Ventures. The funds will be used for U.S. commercialization of the company’s Advise augmented reality (AR) platform for spinal surgery. The platform is due to launch this year and will complement Neo Medical’s existing implant and instrument solutions. “The funds will be used for recruitment of sales direct sales force, training and education activities in the U.S. as well as U.S. scientific and clinical activities,” Neo Medical CEO Vincent Lefauconnier told BioWorld. “In 2022, we will see some key scientific and clinical work being published showing the massive benefit for patient of the use of our unique combination of technologies.”