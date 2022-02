FDA revamp of QSR picks up steam with scheduling of advisory hearing

The FDA’s device center has been eyeing an overhaul of its Quality System Regulation (QSR) for several years, and the latest development is the scheduling of a March 2 advisory committee hearing to review the proposal. The default assumption is that the agency will post the draft rule prior to the hearing, although the routine two-day window for reviewing FDA meeting materials prior to an advisory hearing might leave stakeholders with insufficient time to examine the agency’s proposal.