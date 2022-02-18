BioWorld - Friday, February 18, 2022
White House seeks info on sustainment of COVID testing capacity

Feb. 17, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The Biden administration has posted a request for information (RFI) about the conditions necessary for the in vitro diagnostic industry to sustain testing capacity for communicable disease outbreaks, although the letter commits to no specific actions. The Advanced Medical Technology Association responded to the RFI with the recommendation that the administration quickly commit to the provision of resources as a means of ensuring that “market volatility will no longer determine test availability.”
