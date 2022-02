Epitel lands $12.5M financing for wearable, wireless EEG system

With an ambitious goal of bringing 24/7 electroencephalogram (EEG) capabilities to hospitals across the country, Epitel Inc. closed a $12.5 million series A financing round that it plans to use to fund the initial pilot for commercialization of its wearable, wireless EEG platform. The Epilog platform received FDA clearance for use in hospital emergency departments and critical care units last year.