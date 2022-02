US FDA targets remdesivir with product-specific guidance

As part of its ongoing effort to speed drug pricing competition in the U.S. through the development of generics, the FDA is releasing another batch of draft and revised draft product-specific guidances on the design of bioequivalence studies to support abbreviated new drug applications. Among the 30 new draft guidances is one specific to remdesivir, which was approved in October 2020 as a COVID-19 treatment.