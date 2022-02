Livzon’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot shows efficacy against omicron variant

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.’s key interim data from the phase III trials of its recombinant SARS-CoV-2 fusion protein vaccine, V-01, has shown efficacy against the omicron variant. The phase III trial aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of V-01 as a booster in adults older than 18 after they have received two doses of inactivated vaccines.